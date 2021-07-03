Biden Says of Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympics Suspension, ‘The Rules Are the Rules’

Asked if he thought the suspension of sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson from Olympic competition was fair, President Joe Biden said Saturday, “The rules are the rules, and everybody knew what the rules were going in. Whether they should remain the rules is a different issue. I was really proud of the way she responded.” Richardson, who won the 100m race in the Olympic trials, tested positive for marijuana Thursday and received a month-long suspension from competition as a penalty, which will prevent her from running in the event at the Tokyo Olympics. Major athletes across the world expressed support for her and decried the suspension as a travesty.