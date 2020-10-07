Biden Says There Shouldn’t Be a Debate for as Long as Trump Is Still Sick
KEEP YOUR DROPLETS
Joe Biden doesn’t want to be anywhere near President Donald Trump as long as he’s spraying infectious coronavirus droplets everywhere. The Democratic nominee told reporters in Pennsylvania on Tuesday: “I think if [Trump] still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate.” Trump announced his COVID-19 diagnosis last Friday, which was Oct. 2, and the next debate is still scheduled to go ahead on Oct. 15 in Miami. But, because the White House has refused to reveal when Trump last tested negative, it’s not clear how long Trump has had the disease, and how long he’ll remain an infectious danger to others. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that people with mild to moderate cases can remain infectious as long as 10 days after they start showing symptoms—but more severe infections can remain dangerous for 20.