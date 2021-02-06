Biden Says There’s ‘No Need’ for Trump to Get Intel Briefings

CHEAT SHEET
President Joe Biden has come out firmly against former President Donald Trump getting access to intelligence briefings, citing the 45th’s “erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection” as a sign he might just spill classified info. In an interview with CBS News, Biden was blunt when asked if Trump should get continued access to top secret intel. “I think not,” he said, standing by his earlier warnings of Trump being “dangerous” and “reckless.” “I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings. What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?” Biden said.