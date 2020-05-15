Biden: There’s No Way in Hell I’d Ever Pardon Trump as President
Joe Biden has warned President Donald Trump that he’ll face the full force of the law if he fails to get re-elected in November. The Democratic presidential hopeful took questions in a virtual town-hall event on MSNBC on Thursday night. Biden was asked by a voter if he could rule out following the example of Gerald Ford, who pardoned Richard Nixon to help the nation heal following the Watergate scandal. Biden didn’t speak to any specific potential charge against Trump, but committed to ensuring that any prosecutorial decisions would be dictated by the law—and not him. “Absolutely, yes, I commit,” said Biden. “It’s hands-off completely. Look, the attorney general of the United States is not the president’s lawyer, it’s the people’s lawyer.... It’s not something the president is entitled to do, to direct either a prosecution or decide to drop a case. That is not the president’s role or responsibility and it’s a dereliction of his duty.”