Biden: Trump Impeachment Hasn’t ‘Shaken My Faith’ in Working With Republicans
Former Vice President Joe Biden said the impeachment proceedings against President Trump have “not shaken” his “faith” in being able to work with Republicans. Biden told TODAY show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie in an interview ahead of Monday’s Iowa caucuses, “I think you’re going to see the world change with [President Donald] Trump gone.” He also said that it’s “not true” when asked if it was “wrong” for his son, Hunter, to take a seat on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, “knowing that it was really because that company wanted access to you.” “You’re saying things you do not know what you’re talking about,” Biden said. “No one has said that— who said that?” Trump and his allies have long argued that Hunter’s service on the board of Burisma while his father supervised Ukraine policy in the Obama administration was corrupt—an allegation Biden has resisted. “It’s a good thing that no one’s found anything wrong with his dealing with Ukraine except they say it sets a bad image,” the Democratic presidential candidate said.