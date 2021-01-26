CHEAT SHEET
    Biden: Trump Impeachment Trial ‘Has to Happen’

    Danika Fears

    Breaking News Editor

    Drew Angerer/Getty

    President Joe Biden on Monday told CNN that former President Trump’s second impeachment trial “has to happen.” He added that while the proceeding could throw a wrench in Cabinet confirmation hearings and his agenda, there would be “a worse effect if it didn’t happen.” As for getting the required two-thirds vote of the Senate to convict Trump, Biden was not hopeful. “The Senate has changed since I was there, but it hasn’t changed that much,” he told CNN. House managers on Monday evening delivered a single article of impeachment, accusing Trump of inciting an insurrection, to the Senate. The trial, Trump’s second, is expected to begin the week of Feb. 8.

