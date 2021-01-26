CHEAT SHEET
Biden: Trump Impeachment Trial ‘Has to Happen’
President Joe Biden on Monday told CNN that former President Trump’s second impeachment trial “has to happen.” He added that while the proceeding could throw a wrench in Cabinet confirmation hearings and his agenda, there would be “a worse effect if it didn’t happen.” As for getting the required two-thirds vote of the Senate to convict Trump, Biden was not hopeful. “The Senate has changed since I was there, but it hasn’t changed that much,” he told CNN. House managers on Monday evening delivered a single article of impeachment, accusing Trump of inciting an insurrection, to the Senate. The trial, Trump’s second, is expected to begin the week of Feb. 8.