Biden Says Ukraine Can’t Use U.S. Weapons to Hit Moscow or the Kremlin
NO-GO ZONE
President Joe Biden isn’t taking the gloves off in Ukraine after he drew a bold red-line on Kyiv using U.S.-supplied weapons to strike Moscow or non-military targets within Russia. Last week, officials from the Biden administration told Politico that Biden had covertly given the Ukrainians the all-clear on using U.S. weapons on targets within Russia that were near the Kharkiv Oblast. In an interview with ABC News’s David Muir on Wednesday, Biden elaborated. “We’re not authorizing strikes 200 miles into Russia and we’re not authorizing strikes on Moscow, on the Kremlin,” he said. Muir also pressed Biden on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning that the use of U.S.-supplied weapons in Russia meant the U.S. had “direct participation” in the war. Biden replied that Putin is a “dictator... struggling to make sure he holds his country together while still keeping this assault going.” Putin responded on Wednesday, asking, “If someone considers it possible to supply such weapons to a combat zone to strike our territory and create problems for us, then why do we not have the right to supply our weapons of the same class to those regions of the world from which the strikes will be carried out on sensitive objects of those countries that do this in relation to Russia?” Putin qualified that strikes must be “symmetrical,” according to NBC News.