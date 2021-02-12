CHEAT SHEET
Biden Scraps Trump’s Signature ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy, 25,000 Asylum-Seekers to Enter U.S.
The Biden administration on Friday moved forward with dismantling one of former President Donald Trump’s most consequential policies to deter asylum-seekers from coming to the U.S. The government said that tens of thousands of asylum-seekers with active cases that fell under the “Remain in Mexico” policy would be allowed to enter the United States while their cases proceed. An estimated 25,000 asylum-seekers in Mexico with active cases will be allowed in the United States on Feb. 19, authorities said. Ending the policy was a key campaign pledge. Activists say the program exposes people to violence in Mexican border cities and makes it extremely difficult for them to find lawyers and communicate with courts about their cases.