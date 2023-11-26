CHEAT SHEET
Biden Seeks to Lift Restrictions on Israeli Access to U.S. Weapons
President Joe Biden has moved to permanently repeal nearly every restriction on Israel’s use of the stockpiles of weapons stored by the United States in Israel, according to The Intercept. The request sought to circumvent existing restrictions on the massive weapons stockpile in Israel that is owned and operated by the United States—a collection that is replenished annually to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. Limits on spending caps and congressional oversight of the weapons transfers would be curbed under the updated policy, shortening the window by which Congress must be notified in certain instances.