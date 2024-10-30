President Joe Biden seemingly called Donald Trump’s supporters “garbage” during a Zoom event Tuesday with a Latino voter outreach group—though he later said the comments were simply meant to reference the hateful rhetoric used during Trump’s weekend rally at Madison Square Garden.

Biden began his rant, which took place during a call with the group Voto Latino, by addressing comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s comments calling Puerto Rico a “floating pile of garbage” at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday—sparking a days-long media frenzy.

In the days since, even Trump and his campaign have attempted to distance themselves from the incident.

“And just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a ‘floating island of garbage,’” Biden said Tuesday. “Well, let me tell you something. In my home state of Delaware, [Puerto Ricans] are good, decent, honorable people.”

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters—his—his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it‘s un-American," Biden said. “It‘s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been.”

WATCH: President Joe Biden: "The only garbage I see floating out there is [Trump] supporters." pic.twitter.com/9teSUOytqC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 30, 2024

Biden’s comment took off on right-wing social media accounts that omitted both his reference to Hinchcliffe and his following reference to Trump’s rhetoric. Accusations that the president called Trump supporters “garbage” prompted the White House to quickly issue a statement.

“The President referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as garbage,” spokesman Andrew Bates said.

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2024

Biden himself reiterated that point on X.

“Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it,“ Biden wrote. ”His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation.”

In the White House readout of Biden‘s comments, the president is quoted saying “supporter‘s”—meaning Hinchcliffe’s fans.

Nevertheless, Trump seized on Biden’s comment during a rally Tuesday in Pennsylvania.

“So, you have to remember Hillary [Clinton]—she said ‘deplorable’ and then she said ‘irredeemable,’” Trump said. ‘Garbage’ I think is worse.”

His running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, also latched onto the apparent gaffe.

“This is disgusting. Kamala Harris and her boss Joe Biden are attacking half of the country,” he wrote on X. “There’s no excuse for this. I hope Americans reject it.”