Biden Set to Use Executive Order to Protect Abortion Access: Report
TAKING ACTION
Joe Biden will use an executive order on Friday to defend access to abortion, according to a report. The Associated Press cited three anonymous sources privy to the president’s plans on how he will respond to the Supreme Court’s ruling that ended the constitutional right to abortion two weeks ago. The executive action Biden is expected to unveil Friday morning will involve mitigating some of the potential punishments that women could face in the wake of the ruling, though it is said to be limited in how it will actually protect abortion access across the country. Sources say his order will codify instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to oppose efforts to restrict women’s ability to access federally approved abortion medication. He’ll also instruct the agencies to push back on similar efforts clamping down on women’s ability to travel across state lines for the procedure.