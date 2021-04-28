Biden Sets Out Plan for Free Preschool and Community College Funded by Taxes on Rich
‘INVESTMENT IN OUR CHILDREN’
President Joe Biden will deliver his first big speech to Congress on Wednesday night and he’s going to put forward some pretty massive spending plans. According to a statement from the White House, the president will propose universal free preschool for kids aged 3 to 4, as well as two free years of community college regardless of income. Overall, Biden’s American Families Plan is said to make up $1.8 trillion in investments and tax credits over the next decade. “The American Families Plan is an investment in our children and our families—helping families cover the basic expenses that so many struggle with now, lowering health insurance premiums, and continuing the American Rescue Plan’s historic reductions in child poverty,” said the statement. The plan also includes a tax overhaul focused on the “highest income Americans,” which the White House claims will raise about $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years.