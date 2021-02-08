Biden Sets Up Review of Trump’s Deportations of Military Veterans and Their Families
CHANGE OF THE GUARD
President Joe Biden’s mammoth task of undoing Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies will continue with a review of deportations of veterans and military family members that happened over the past four years, according to McClatchy. White House assistant press secretary Vedant Patel said in a statement to the news agency: “The administration’s immigration enforcement will focus on those who are national-security and public-safety threats, not military families, service members or veterans... The federal government in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security will take further review of removals of veterans and their family members.” A 2019 Government Accountability Office report found that as many as 250 veterans were in deportation proceedings, but there’s no public record of exactly how many vets or dependents were removed by the Trump administration. According to McClatchy, immigrant soldiers or vets actually had their naturalization applications denied at a higher rate than non-military civilians during the Trump years.