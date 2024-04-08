Biden Shades Trump Over No-Glasses Eclipse Moment in Special PSA
‘DON’T BE SILLY’
President Biden on Monday trolled his 2024 rival Donald Trump with a special solar eclipse PSA on X, advising followers to safely view the cosmic event through the protection of eclipse glasses. “An eclipse is worth marveling at. But don't be silly, folks – play it safe and wear protective eyewear,” he wrote, adding a video of himself on a sunny White House balcony donning said eyewear. It also happened to be the same balcony where Trump stood in 2017 and defied the one and only rule of eclipse viewing by staring at the sun with naked eyes, even as a White House aide shouted a warning, “Don’t look!” from below. Though Biden didn’t mention Trump by name in his Monday post, the meme revival was in full swing as users shared and reposted photos and headlines from that fateful day in 2017. “Most memorable eclipse moment in the history of eclipses,” one user replied. It’s unclear if Trump plans to stare into the sun sans glasses once more when Monday’s eclipse occurs.