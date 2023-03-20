Biden Signs His First Veto, Slamming MTG and MAGA Republicans
NICE TRY
President Joe Biden issued his first presidential veto Monday, shutting down a Republican-led bill that would prevent federal managers from considering the environment when investing for retirement plans—and taking a shot at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). The bill would have stripped Labor Department protections that allow managers to consider climate change, social conditions, and pending lawsuits when making investment decisions. Republicans called the department’s rule “woke” as a reason to remove it, while Biden slammed the bill for its potential to jeopardize retirement plans. “This bill would risk your retirement savings by making it illegal to consider risk factors MAGA House Republicans don't like,” Biden said in a tweet. “Your plan manager should be able to protect your hard-earned savings—whether Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene likes it or not.”