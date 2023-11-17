Biden Signs Stopgap Spending Bill, Averting Government Shutdown
CLOSE CALL
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a stopgap spending bill the day before a potential government shutdown. Biden put his signature on the document on the sidelines of a dinner at the Legion of Honor museum in San Francisco, where world leaders have been taking part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The Senate passed the bill in a 87-11 vote Wednesday, allowing the government to remain open until after the holiday season. The spending bill doesn’t include the White House’s requested wartime aid for Ukraine and Israel, nor does it provide humanitarian funding for Palestinians. New House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he won’t support any more stopgap funding measures but heralded the bill’s passage as putting “House Republicans in the best position to fight for conservative policy victories.”