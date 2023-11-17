CHEAT SHEET
    Biden Signs Stopgap Spending Bill, Averting Government Shutdown

    CLOSE CALL

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    U.S. President Joe Biden raises a toast during a dinner for heads of delegation at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, California, Nov. 16, 2023.

    Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

    President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a stopgap spending bill the day before a potential government shutdown. Biden put his signature on the document on the sidelines of a dinner at the Legion of Honor museum in San Francisco, where world leaders have been taking part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The Senate passed the bill in a 87-11 vote Wednesday, allowing the government to remain open until after the holiday season. The spending bill doesn’t include the White House’s requested wartime aid for Ukraine and Israel, nor does it provide humanitarian funding for Palestinians. New House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he won’t support any more stopgap funding measures but heralded the bill’s passage as putting “House Republicans in the best position to fight for conservative policy victories.”

