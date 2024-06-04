Biden Signs Sweeping Exec Order to Turn Away Asylum Seekers
HAWKISH
President Joe Biden unveiled an immigration executive order on Tuesday afternoon, which gave him sweeping authority to turn away millions of asylum seekers and virtually shutter the border when crossings exceed a certain level. The order allows authorities to turn back asylum seekers without processing their asylum claims, according to CBS News. It goes into effect when the seven-day average of daily border crossings exceeds 2,500; given that crossings are currently above that level, it will go into effect immediately. The order could end 14 days after daily crossings dip below 1,500. The order also heightens the requirements for asylum claims, as those who fear persecution or torture will not be eligible for asylum. “We intend to sue. A ban on asylum is illegal just as it was when Trump unsuccessfully tried it,” ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt told CBS. Former Biden administration immigration official Andrea Flores also warned CBS of the precedent the Biden administration was setting to “shut down asylum when he feels like it.”