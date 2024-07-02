Biden STILL Hasn’t Called Top Congressional Dems: Report
PICK UP THE PHONE
President Joe Biden has not called personally called any high-level Congressional Democrats to reassure them following his highly criticized debate performance last week, NBC News reported Tuesday. Two of the people still waiting by the phone are Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the chamber’s majority leader, and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the House minority leader. His lack of contact is strange given their positions and steadfast support for his reelection campaign. Per an anonymous House Democrat, the lack of communication is “troubling.” Congressional members desperately want to hear from White House staff about whether Biden’s lackluster debate skills “were a one-off or whether they have seen the problem before,” the representative said. Following the debate, Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, said that the president had been in contact with “multiple elected officials on the Hill and across the battlegrounds,” but didn’t specify who. Biden’s campaign took another hit post-debate today after a number of Congressional Democrats called for him to step aside.