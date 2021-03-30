Biden Takes New Steps to Crack Down on Anti-Asian Violence
‘SILENCE IS COMPLICITY’
President Biden has announced a string of new measures to help combat violence and create a safer environment for Asian-American and AAPI communities. These actions include an expansion of various government outreach efforts, including the addition of a COVID-19 equity task force subcommittee that specifically addresses anti-Asian xenophobia and bias. The administration has also announced new government-funded initiatives, like a $49.5 million program to provide services to AAPI victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. In addition, the FBI will expand its website to include a page that will report any instances of Asian-American hate crimes, which will aid research on AAPI violence, the press statement says. The FBI will also hold training events for all law enforcement that addresses how to spot racial bias.
“Hate and violence often hide in plain sight. And it’s often met with silence,” President Biden said. “That has to change—because our silence is complicity. We cannot be complicit.”