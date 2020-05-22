Biden Tells Black Radio Host Charlamagne tha God That He ‘Ain’t Black’ if He Doesn’t Know if He Supports Trump
Maybe it’s time to shut off the WiFi in Joe Biden’s home office for a little while. The former vice president told a black radio personality that he “ain’t black” if he’s struggling to decide whether to back him or President Trump in this year’s presidential election. Biden made his cringeworthy comment on The Breakfast Club episode that was posted on YouTube Friday morning. Co-host Charlamagne tha God took Biden to task over his record on racial issues and whether or not he’d pick a black female running mate. Toward the end of the show, Charlamagne said: “Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York.... It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions.” Biden replied: “You’ve got more questions? Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the sole black Republican in the upper chamber, responded quickly to the Biden gaffe, tweeting: “1.3 million black Americans already voted for Trump in 2016. This morning, Joe Biden told every single one of us we ‘ain’t black.’ I’d say I’m surprised, but it’s sadly par for the course for Democrats to take the black community for granted and brow beat those that don’t agree.”