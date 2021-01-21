Biden Tells Staff He’ll Fire Them ‘on the Spot’ if They Disrespect Each Other
‘NO IF, ANDS, OR BUTS’
President Joe Biden has vowed to fire any members of his staff caught being “disrespectful” to others. At a virtual swearing-in ceremony for new senior administration officials on Wednesday, Biden appeared to reference the Trump administration’s reported penchant for discord, telling staffers that “decency” should be a priority and “that’s been missing in a big way the last four years.” “I want to thank your families for the sacrifices, but I’m not joking when I say this. If you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot. On the spot. No if, ands, or buts,” he said. He went on to level with appointees: “I’m going to make mistakes,” he said, promising to “acknowledge them” when he does. “I’ll need your help to help me correct them.”