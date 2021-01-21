CHEAT SHEET
    Biden Tells Staff He'll Fire Them 'on the Spot' if They Disrespect Each Other

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty

    President Joe Biden has vowed to fire any members of his staff caught being “disrespectful” to others. At a virtual swearing-in ceremony for new senior administration officials on Wednesday, Biden appeared to reference the Trump administration’s reported penchant for discord, telling staffers that “decency” should be a priority and “that’s been missing in a big way the last four years.” “I want to thank your families for the sacrifices, but I’m not joking when I say this. If you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot. On the spot. No if, ands, or buts,” he said. He went on to level with appointees: “I’m going to make mistakes,” he said, promising to “acknowledge them” when he does. “I’ll need your help to help me correct them.”