Biden Thinks It Would Be ‘Tactically Stupid’ to Pressure Justice Breyer to Quit, Says Report
YOU DO YOU
It seems the congressional Democrats who want 82-year-old Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire and make way for a younger successor aren’t going to get any help from the president. Axios reports that President Joe Biden has no plans to put pressure on Breyer to set out his plans for retirement, fearing that such a move would backfire. Citing sources close to the president, Axios reports Biden thinks a presidential pressure campaign on Breyer would “politicize and damage” the Supreme Court, and would be “tactically stupid” as Breyer may hold on for longer to prove that he wasn’t forced out by the White House. Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman, told Axios that the timing of retirement in SCOTUS are “solely and entirely up to justices themselves.”