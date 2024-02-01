CHEAT SHEET
Biden to Announce Executive Order Slamming Violent West Bank Settlers
President Joe Biden is expected to issue an executive order on Thursday to discipline Israeli settlers who have continued to attack Palestinians in the West Bank, Politico reports. The announcement is anticipated to lay the foundation for new sanctions on Israelis responsible for the violence. On Thursday, Biden will travel to Michigan, where he has faced severe backlash from Arab and Muslim leaders for his unwavering support of Israel. Settler violence in the West Bank has surged as Israel prosecutes its deadly military campaign in Gaza. Entire villages have been emptied, as Palestinians have fled to safety. In December, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced restrictions on U.S. visas for extremist Israeli settlers.