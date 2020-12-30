CHEAT SHEET
Biden to Nominate First Ever Female Deputy Defense Secretary: Report
Joe Biden will nominate two former Department of Defense officials to the No. 2 and 3 spots in the Pentagon, The Washington Post reports. Kathleen Hicks, who worked in the Defense Department in the Obama administration, would be the first ever female deputy secretary of defense. Colin Kahl, a former national security adviser for then-Vice President Biden, will be his pick for undersecretary of defense for policy. Biden’s pick to lead the Pentagon, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, has received pushback from both members of the defense community and his own party, as the Department of Defense is typically led by a civilian.