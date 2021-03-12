Biden to Direct States to Make All Adults Eligible for Coronavirus Vaccines by May 1

Read it at Wall Street Journal
President Joe Biden, in his Thursday night speech, will tell all 50 states to make all adults who want one eligible for coronavirus vaccines by May 1. Likewise, he will set a symbolic goal of July 4th for allowing small gatherings. Three preventatives are currently available, most often known by their makers’ names: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson. The United States is slated to reach 100 million doses Thursday night, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the same day that one in four Americans had received at least one dose of a vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna’s jabs require two doses, whereas Johnson & Johnson’s requires one.