Biden to Expel Russian Diplomats After SolarWinds Mega-Hack, Bounties on U.S. Troops in Afghanistan
PACK YOUR BAGS
The Biden administration is getting ready to hit back after Russia humiliated the U.S. government with a mega-hack that breached the networks of multiple agencies and went undetected for months. Last year, Russian hackers breached at least a dozen U.S. agencies, including the country’s nuclear energy agency and the State Department, by breaking into SolarWinds, an Austin-based company that provides IT systems to government clients. According to The New York Times, President Joe Biden will announce a string of measures against Russia on Thursday in retaliation for the hacks, as well as for the CIA’s assessment that Russia offered to pay bounties for dead American troops in Afghanistan, and repeated attempts to interfere in U.S. elections. The punishments will reportedly include the expulsion of multiple diplomats, the blacklisting of dozens of Russian entities, and a possible executive order banning U.S. banks from purchasing bonds issued by Russia’s government.