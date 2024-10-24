Biden to Issue Rare Apology to Indigenous Americans

Cheat Sheet
‘Scarface’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed
GONE TOO SOON
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.24.24 4:42PM EDT 
Published 10.24.24 4:28PM EDT 
Ángel Salazar.
Actor Ángel Salazar died from acute intoxication from drugs, including cocaine. Johnny Nunez/WireImage via Getty

Ángel Salazar, the actor famous for playing Chi Chi in the movie Scarface, died from acute drug intoxication—he had a muscle relaxant, an antihistamine, and cocaine in his system at his time of death, TMZ reported. In combination with hardening arteries and heart disease, the mix of drugs killed Salazar. He died Aug. 10, aged 68, at a friend’s apartment in Brooklyn. Salazar fled Cuba as a boy, swimming across Guantánamo Bay to reach the infamous U.S. naval base. He first made a name for himself performing stand-up in New York City’s comedy clubs. But he was best known for playing Chi Chi, sidekick to Al Pacino’s drug lord Tony Montana, in the 1983 film about the Cuban refugees’ bloody efforts to build a drug empire. Although he would never top the notoriety he earned for Scarface, Salazar would go on to star alongside Tom Hanks in the 1988 comedy-romance Punchline and worked with Pacino again on the 1993 thriller Carlito’s Way.

Read it at TMZ

2
Star Files for Divorce as Hugh Jackman Romance Rumors Swirl
SOMEONE LIKE YOU
David Gardner 

Reporter

Updated 10.24.24 2:39PM EDT 
Published 10.24.24 9:09AM EDT 
Sutton Foster is getting divorced amid rumours of a relationship with Hugh Jackman.
Sutton Foster is getting divorced amid rumours of a relationship with Hugh Jackman. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Broadway actress Sutton Foster is divorcing her screenwriter husband Ted Griffin amid rumors of a romance with her former co-star Hugh Jackman, according to the New York Post’s Page Six. The Younger actress reportedly filed for an uncontested divorce on Tuesday in New York County Supreme Court after 10 years of marriage. Page Six quotes “multiple sources” saying that Foster, 49, and Jackman, 56, who starred together in The Music Man, have fallen in love. “They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” a source previously told the outlet. Jackman filed for divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, his wife of 27 years, in September 2023, releasing a statement: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.” Griffin, the screenwriter for Ocean’s Eleven, married Tony-winner Foster in Santa Barbara, California in October 2014. The couple have a daughter, seven, they adopted in 2017.

Hugh Jackman Makes Public Plea for Missing Broadway Star

ALERT
Emell Derra Adolphus, Mathew Murphy
‘Hamilton’ Dancer Zelig Williams
Read it at Page Six

3
Biden to Issue Rare Apology to Indigenous Americans
JUSTICE
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.24.24 4:47PM EDT 
Secretary Deb Haaland speaks onstage during in the first-ever National Outdoor Recreation Executive Forum hosted by Outdoor Recreation Roundtable at Decatur House on May 07, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Secretary Deb Haaland speaks onstage during in the first-ever National Outdoor Recreation Executive Forum hosted by Outdoor Recreation Roundtable at Decatur House on May 07, 2024 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Outdoor Recreat

Joe Biden is expected to officially apologize Friday for the boarding school system, which forcibly removed Indigenous children from their parents and sought to assimilate them. “I would never have guessed in a million years that something like this would happen,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, who is Indigenous. “It’s a big deal to me. I’m sure it will be a big deal to all of Indian Country.” Haaland launched an investigation into the boarding school system shortly after becoming secretary, which found that 18,000 children were taken from their parents over a 150 year period in an effort to take tribal lands. The investigation also uncovered over 1,000 deaths. The second phase of the investigation included gathering testimonies from survivors. The final report recommended an acknowledgement and apology for the policy. Haaland, whose grandparents were taken to boarding schools, took this suggestion to Biden. No president has ever formally apologized for the boarding school policy, nor any other part of the U.S. government’s devastation of Indigenous people. Haaland will accompany Biden to his first diplomatic visit to a tribal nation, where he will deliver the apology. “It will be one of the high points of my entire life,” Haaland said.

Read it at AP

4
Stevie Nicks to Katy Perry: ‘Get Off the Internet’
'STEELY LOOK'
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 10.24.24 2:06PM EDT 
Published 10.24.24 2:05PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Singers Katy Perry and Stevie Nicks attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Singers Katy Perry and Stevie Nicks attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage) Larry Busacca/WireImage

Stevie Nicks schooled Katy Perry 10 years ago, when she told the pop star to “get off the internet.” Nicks told the anecdote in a long-ranging interview with Rolling Stone. “Katy Perry was talking to me about the internet armies of all the girl singers, and how cruel and rancid they were," the Fleetwood Mac singer said, after which Perry asked her who her music “rivals” were. Nicks responded, with a “steely look,” that she “wouldn’t know because I’m not on the internet.” Nicks expressed her distaste for music stars rivaling each other with their internet fans. “I hate it,” she said, as she told Perry, “I don’t have rivals. I have friends. All the other women singers that I know are friends. Nobody’s competing. Get off the internet and you won’t have rivals either.” Aside from her comments about Perry, elsewhere in the interview Nicks discussed her support for Kamala Harris. “I don’t like the word ‘endorsing,’“ she said, “but what I like is the fact that she is our great hope to save the world.”

Read it at Rolling Stone

5
Former GOP Rep. Fred Upton Backs Harris: Trump Is ‘Just Totally Unhinged’
‘CHAOS’
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Published 10.24.24 11:09AM EDT 
Fred Upton, the Republican former congressman, endorsed Kamala Harris for president.
Fred Upton, the Republican former congressman, endorsed Kamala Harris for president. Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Fred Upton, the Republican former Michigan congressman who spent 36 years in the House, announced Thursday that he’s endorsing Kamala Harris for president. Upton, who retired two years ago after becoming one of just 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, told The Detroit News that the former president hasn’t “changed his colors.” “Watching Trump day after day, he’s ignored the advice of many senior, respected Republicans to stay on the issues,” the 71-year-old said. “Instead, he’s still talking about the election being stolen, trashing women left and right. He’s just totally unhinged. We don’t need this chaos. We need to move forward, and that’s why I’m where I am.” Upton said he’s already cast his ballot for Harris, marking the first time he’s ever voted to elect a Democrat president. Trump celebrated in 2022 when Upton announced his retirement, but one of his campaign spokespeople was dismissive about news of his endorsement for Harris on Thursday. “Any ‘Republican’ campaigning for another four years of unfettered illegal immigration and rising prices under Kamala Harris is neither Republican nor worth listening to,” said Victoria LaCivita, communications director for the Trump campaign in Michigan.

Read it at The Detroit News

6
Wisconsin GOP State Senator Is Voting Harris Over Trump
FRIENDLY FIRE
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.24.24 3:22PM EDT 
Published 10.24.24 3:10PM EDT 
Robert Cowles
MADISON, WI - MARCH 08: Republican Wisconsin state Sen. Robert Cowles looks on during a session of the State Senate at the Wisconsin State Capitol on March 8, 2011 in Madison, Wisconsin. As demonstations continue at the Wisconsin State Capitol against Governor Scott Walker's attempt to push through a bill that would restrict collective bargaining for most government workers in the state, two republican senators are reportedly wavering on their support of governor Walker's budget bill. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Robert Cowles, a Republican state senator in the crucial swing state Wisconsin, has said he is voting for Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, rather than his party’s candidate, Donald Trump. “I really think this is one of the most important things I’ve done,” Cowles said on a podcast for Civic Media, a Wisconsin news radio website. “Trump has to be defeated, and we have to protect the Constitution,” he added. “And the country will go on, even with some liberal things that Harris might do, or might not do.” He called Trump a “totalitarian” and a “fascist,” and referenced the bombshell Atlantic report in which the GOP nominee’s former chief of staff said Trump praised Adolf Hitler. Cowles, the longest serving Wisconsin state senator, is not seeking re-election for another term after a total of 42 years in the state’s legislature. Cowles joins a number of Republicans who have endorsed Harris over Trump, including former Vice President Dick Cheney, his daughter former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, and former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger. With less than two weeks to election day, Trump and Harris are fighting a neck-and-neck battle for Wisconsin—a recent poll had the state deadlocked—and its 10 electoral college votes.

Read it at Civic Media

7
Cardi B Drops Out of Atlanta Music Festival After Being Hospitalized for ‘Medical Emergency’
'DON'T WORRY'
Janna Brancolini
Updated 10.24.24 6:30AM EDT 
Published 10.24.24 5:48AM EDT 
Johanna Geron/ Reuters
The rapper didn’t provide details about the emergency but told fans she’d be back “better and stronger” soon. Johanna Geron/Johanna Geron/ Reuters

Cardi B has pulled out of an Atlanta music festival after being hospitalized for a medical emergency, the singer said in a statement on Instagram. The rapper was slated to perform as one of Saturday’s headliners at the 15th annual ONE Music Fest, a two-day urban music festival expected to draw more than 50,000 attendees this year. “It breaks my heart that I won’t see my fans this weekend, and I really wish I could be there,” Cardi wrote on Instagram. She said she been recovering in the hospital for the past few days, but didn’t provide any other details about the medical emergency. The news comes just six weeks after Cardi gave birth to her third child with rapper Offset. The couple is in the middle of a contentious divorce. In her statement, Cardi told her fans not to worry about her and thanked them for understanding. “I’ll be back better and stronger soon,” she promised.

8
Why Queen Camilla Still Uses a Nokia Brick Phone
LONDON TO A BRICK
Tom Sykes 

Royalist Correspondent

Published 10.24.24 10:12AM EDT 
Camilla calling
Camilla calling WPA Pool/Getty ImagesArthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Given that she once suffered the embarrassment of seeing an intimate phone call with the then-Prince Charles in which he fantasized about being her tampon plastered all over global media, it is perhaps unsurprising that Queen Camilla now takes her telephonic security very seriously indeed. Now her son, the food writer and bon viveur Tom Parker Bowles, has revealed that his mother still uses an old fashioned Nokia brick phone for security reasons. In comments made to Woman & Home magazine and subsequently reported in the Daily Telegraph, Parker Bowles said: “My mum still uses an old-fashioned Nokia telephone, so (she) can’t (use Whats App). I think it’s for security.” Parker Bowles added that if he can’t reach his mother on the phone he checks the news to see what she is up to, saying: “I ring my mother, she doesn’t answer, I look on the television and think, ‘Ah! She’s in Jersey’.”

Read it at The Daily Telegraph

9
Hallmark Wanted to Fire ‘Old’ Xmas Queen Lacey Chabert, 42
LEAVE LACEY ALONE!
Janna Brancolini
Updated 10.24.24 12:33PM EDT 
Published 10.24.24 10:51AM EDT 
Olivia Wong/ Getty Images
The studio’s VP for programming allegedly said Chabert and Holly Robinson Peete, 60, were “too old” and needed to be replaced. Olivia Wong/Olivia Wong/ Getty Images

An executive at the Hallmark Channel wanted to replace Lacey Chabert, the studio’s reigning Queen of Christmas, because the 42-year-old was getting too “old,” Variety reported. The studio’s vice president for programming, Lisa Hamilton Daly, told staff to stop casting “old talent” and to replace stars Holly Robinson Peete, 60, and Chabert, according to an age-discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Hallmark casting director. “Lacey’s getting older and we have to find someone like her to replace her as she gets older,” Hamilton Daly allegedly said. She also reportedly called Peete “too expensive” and “too old” to play leading rules. In a statement to Variety, the studio denied what it called “outrageous allegations,” saying, “Lacey and Holly have a home at Hallmark.” After breaking out as a child star in Party of Five and then playing teen royalty Gretchen Wiener in the early-aughts hit Mean Girls, Chabert began appearing in Hallmark movies and eventually began producing her own projects. She has since become one of the studio’s most bankable leads, starring in 40 movies to date—many of them Christmas-themed. Other studios have also embraced her holiday appeal. She stars in the upcoming Netflix film Hot Frosty, in which Chabert’s character falls for a big-hearted snowman who comes to life—and who also happens to be ripped. Peete has also done her fair share of Christmas movies for Hallmark, along with a reality TV series about her family.

Read it at Variety

10
Another Former Trump Official Warns He’s an ‘Authoritarian’
‘ULTRA-NATIONALISM’
Sean Craig
Updated 10.24.24 10:00AM EDT 
Published 10.24.24 9:20AM EDT 
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. With early voting starting today in Georgia both Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris are campaigning in the Atlanta region this week as polls show a tight race. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Another former Trump administration official is warning that the former president has “authoritarian tendencies,” asserting he “does not follow the rule of law.” Elizabeth Neumann, the former deputy chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security, told Politico in an interview that she agrees with former president Donald Trump’s one-time chief of staff, retired U.S. Marine Corps general John Kelly, who said earlier this week that Trump meets the “definition of a fascist.” “Does he have authoritarian tendencies? Yes,” Neumann, now a supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris, told the outlet. “Is he kind of leaning towards that ultra-nationalism component? Absolutely. That is kind of his brand, right? He’s made nationalism the new definition of the Republican Party.” Harris has seized on Kelly’s recent bombshell disclosures, which also included the fact that Trump allegedly opined about the loyalty of Adolf Hitler’s generals, calling the former president “increasingly unhinged and unstable.” Trump lashed out at Kelly on his money-hemorrhaging Truth Social platform, calling him a “bad general.”

Read it at Politico

