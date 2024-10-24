Biden to Issue Rare Apology to Indigenous Americans

Ángel Salazar, the actor famous for playing Chi Chi in the movie Scarface, died from acute drug intoxication—he had a muscle relaxant, an antihistamine, and cocaine in his system at his time of death, TMZ reported. In combination with hardening arteries and heart disease, the mix of drugs killed Salazar. He died Aug. 10, aged 68, at a friend’s apartment in Brooklyn. Salazar fled Cuba as a boy, swimming across Guantánamo Bay to reach the infamous U.S. naval base. He first made a name for himself performing stand-up in New York City’s comedy clubs. But he was best known for playing Chi Chi, sidekick to Al Pacino’s drug lord Tony Montana, in the 1983 film about the Cuban refugees’ bloody efforts to build a drug empire. Although he would never top the notoriety he earned for Scarface, Salazar would go on to star alongside Tom Hanks in the 1988 comedy-romance Punchline and worked with Pacino again on the 1993 thriller Carlito’s Way.
