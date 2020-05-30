Biden to Lemon: ‘You Ain’t Black’ Came From Charlamagne ‘Baiting Me’
for considering voting for President Trump “you ain’t black” to New York radio host Charlamagne tha God, who said voters might still have questions for the candidate before the 2020 election: “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” he said. Referring to Biden’s words on the death of George Floyd, Don Lemon asked him, “Today you showed a level of empathy that African-Americans want to see. By contrast, that comment that you made a week ago appeared to take African-Americans for granted. In light of these horrible events of this past week, it's important for black voters to know: Which leader are you going to be?” Biden responded, “The leader I’ve always been. I apologized immediately for responding to Charlamagne, who was baiting me, and if you looked at that film you’ll see I was smiling at him. I was referring to him. I wasn't referring to all African-Americans. I should have never said it. I have never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever taken the African-American community for granted.”