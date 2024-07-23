Biden to Make First Oval Office Address Since Dropping Presidential Bid
PRIME TIME
President Joe Biden took to X on Tuesday morning to tell followers he will make his first address to the country since dropping out of the presidential race. “Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people,” the president wrote in the post. Biden has been fighting COVID-19 at his beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware, since last Wednesday. Vice President Kamala Harris made her first stop on the campaign trail in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday, during which she called the president, putting him on speakerphone. “The name has changed at the top of the ticket, but the mission hasn’t changed at all,” Biden told the crowd of staffers at his former campaign headquarters. “And by the way, I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be out there in the campaign with her, with Kamala,” he added.