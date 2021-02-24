Biden to Nominate 3 New USPS Board Members, Opening Path to Oust DeJoy
DEJOY TO THE WORLD
President Joe Biden will nominate three additional members to the U.S. Postal Service’s board of governors, The Washington Post reported Wednesday. If Biden's nominees are confirmed by the Senate, this would give Democrats and Democratic appointees the majority of the board—which could then vote to remove embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Biden’s nominees, according to the Post, will be Ron Stroman, a former deputy postmaster general; Amber McReynolds, the CEO of Vote at Home, an organization that promotes voting by mail; and Anton Hajjar, the former general counsel for the American Postal Workers Union.
Under DeJoy’s tenure, the USPS slashed overtime for mail carriers, a move that helped contribute to widespread delays in postal service. On Wednesday, DeJoy testified in front of Congress on the USPS’ crisis. “Get used to me,” he told legislators.