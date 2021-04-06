CHEAT SHEET
Biden Speeds It Up: All Adults Will Be Eligible for Vaccine by April 19
Last month, President Joe Biden promised America that every adult would be eligible for their first coronavirus vaccine by May 1. According to CNN, he’s now chopping two weeks off that deadline. Biden is reportedly set to confirm from the White House on Tuesday that every adult will be eligible to be get their first shot by Monday, April 19—less than two weeks from today. Biden will also say that 150 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered, in line with his upgraded goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office at the end of April. According to CNN, he will also confirm that four million doses of coronavirus vaccine were given out in a single day over the weekend—a new record high.