Biden Will Pledge $100 Million to Palestinian Hospitals, Sources Say
DELICATE DIPLOMACY
When President Biden visits the Middle East this week, he will pledge $100 million in funding to Palestinian hospitals in East Jerusalem, five Israeli officials told Axios. Two sources said that the president has asked Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates to match the funding pledge, which Axios described as an effort to engage the nations with the Israeli-Palestinian issue. On Saturday, the UAE announced $25 million in aid to Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem, but the other two Gulf countries have not given the White House any funding commitments. The Biden administration likewise asked Israel to provide funding, two Israeli officials said, but the country has not yet responded to the request. During the trip, Biden will likely visit Augusta Victoria Hospital.