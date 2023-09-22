Biden to Provide Ukraine With Long-Range Missiles: Report
BRING OUT THE BIG GUNS
President Joe Biden has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the U.S. will supply long-range missiles to help their war effort against Russia, according to sources cited by NBC News on Friday. Ukraine requested the Army Tactical Missile System, called ATACMS, in order to hit Russian command centers, supply lines, and transportation systems up to 180 miles away. A congressional official familiar with the conversation between the pair told NBC that the White House was still talking through how many missiles would be sent over out of apprehension that they would expand the area affected by the fighting. This decision comes a couple months after Biden approved cluster munitions to be sent to Ukraine, which caused alarm from human rights groups over their potential to increase the number of civilian deaths. Despite several allies’ worries about the delay in reaching a breakthrough, Ukraine landed a blow on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on Friday.