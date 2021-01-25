Biden to Replace Doctor Who Misled Public About Trump’s COVID Treatment, Says Report
BITTER PILL
President Joe Biden has reportedly decided to replace Dr. Sean Conley—the White House physician who openly admitted to misleading the public about President Donald Trump’s treatment for COVID-19 in October. According to ABC News, Biden has asked Dr. Kevin O’Connor to come in as his presidential physician. O’Connor has looked after Biden since 2009, when he was appointed physician to the then vice president, and helped treat Biden’s fractured foot during the election campaign. The outgoing White House physician, Conley, was criticized for his glowing analysis of Trump’s condition after his hospitalization with coronavirus. The doctor later admitted to misleading the public about Trump’s treatment in an attempt to “reflect the upbeat attitude” of the former president.