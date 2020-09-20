CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Biden to Senate: Honor RBG’s Dying Wish and Block SCOTUS Vote

    DIRECT APPEAL

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty

    Joe Biden on Sunday appealed to Republican senators who could block a pre-election vote on Donald Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, saying they should honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish that she not be replaced until there is a new president. “To jam this nomination through the Senate is just an exercise in raw political power,” Biden said. “I don’t believe the people of this nation will stand for it.” Trump has already said he plans to move quickly to nominate a successor to Ginsburg, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there should be a vote before the election. GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins have said they won’t support a vote, but Democrats would likely need two more Republicans to break ranks to block one.