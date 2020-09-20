Biden to Senate: Honor RBG’s Dying Wish and Block SCOTUS Vote
DIRECT APPEAL
Joe Biden on Sunday appealed to Republican senators who could block a pre-election vote on Donald Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, saying they should honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish that she not be replaced until there is a new president. “To jam this nomination through the Senate is just an exercise in raw political power,” Biden said. “I don’t believe the people of this nation will stand for it.” Trump has already said he plans to move quickly to nominate a successor to Ginsburg, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there should be a vote before the election. GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins have said they won’t support a vote, but Democrats would likely need two more Republicans to break ranks to block one.