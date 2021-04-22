Biden: The U.S. Will Halve Planet-Heating Emissions by 2030
MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME
President Joe Biden will tell world leaders Thursday that the Trump era of climate denialism is over—and that the United States is now committed to slashing its planet-warming emissions in half by the end of the decade. According to The New York Times, Biden will formally make the announcement Thursday morning during a virtual two-day summit on climate change. A White House official who briefed reporters ahead of the announcement said the target will “unmistakably communicate that the United States is back” after ex-President Donald Trump’s reckless denial of the climate crisis. “The United States isn’t going to wait, the costs of delay are too great and our nation is resolved to act right now,” the official said. The new target will reportedly seek to have U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions drop 50 to 52 percent below 2005 levels by the end of 2030.