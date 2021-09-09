Biden to Withdraw Gun Control Advocate’s Nomination to Lead ATF
BATTLE OVER
Gun control advocate David Chipman will not lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, The Washington Post reported Thursday. President Joe Biden plans to pull Chipman’s nomination after Senate Republicans and some moderate Democrats expressed opposition to the choice. Chipman worked at the ATF for decades before joining Gabrielle Giffords’ gun-control group Americans for Responsible Solutions. Chipman’s nomination could not clear the Senate Judiciary Committee, which deadlocked on a vote for him.
The move is the latest setback for a White House that has mostly had its nominees approved. Progressive Neena Tanden, Biden’s first choice for the Office of Management and Budget, had her nomination withdrawn over mean tweets she’s previously written to senators.