Biden Trolls GOP With Nikki Haley’s Debate Comment
‘WHAT SHE SAID’
President Joe Biden came in for a lot of criticism from the Republican candidates participating in the first GOP presidential debate on Wednesday night—but he wasted no time in taking the opportunity to score some political points of his own. With former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley taking an aggressive approach in attacking her Republican rivals, a clip of some of her comments was posted on Biden’s official Twitter account. “You have Ron DeSantis, you’ve got Tim Scott, you’ve got Mike Pence—they all voted to raise the debt,” Haley says in the clip. “And Donald Trump added eight trillion to our debt, and our kids are never gonna forgive us for this.” “What she said,” Biden captioned the footage. Earlier, he also took an apparent swing at Vivek Ramaswamy—who called climate change a “hoax” during the debate—tweeting: “Climate change is real, by the way.”