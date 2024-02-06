Biden Trolls Trump After Former President Calls for Debate ‘Immediately’
‘IF I WERE HIM…’
President Joe Biden responded to Donald Trump calling for a debate between the two of them “immediately” by saying he understands why the former president is so eager: he has a lot of free time. While holding a bubble tea in Las Vegas, Nevada on the eve of that state’s primary, Biden told reporters, “If I were him, I would want to debate me, too. He’s got nothing else to do.” Trump has not participated in any of the GOP primary debates, saying last summer he didn’t want to face “harassment” from others in the field, and has ignored lone competitor Nikki Haley’s demand for a one-on-one debate. Biden and Trump debated three times in the weeks prior to the 2020 election. Biden on Monday may also have been jokingly referring to the former president’s legal woes, of which he has many.