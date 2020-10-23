Biden Trolls Trump With New COVID Website
404 ERROR
Joe Biden wants the very online crowd to know that Donald Trump does not have a pandemic plan.
At least, that’s the pitch the Democratic nominee’s campaign is making through a gag website, TrumpCovidPlan.com, their newest digital endeavor to one up the president on the virus. The homepage opens to a signature “Not Found” greeting used for defunct or broken pages with the adjoining message: “The Trump plan to defeat the coronavirus and reopen safely does not exist.” A URL below the introductory text allows viewers to “Learn More” by redirecting to a blend of anti-Trump talking points, scientific data, and a selection of the president’s tweets and reported remarks minimizing its harm, with a tally of known United States deaths on the corresponding days. A background graphic features a moving red line showing dips and spikes.
“Donald Trump has had eight months to use science, public health, and the power of the Presidency to reopen safely and save American lives. But we are barely better equipped to manage the COVID-19 threat today than we were eight months ago. Donald Trump has failed to lead and Americans are paying for it with their lives,” the site reads.