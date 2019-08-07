CHEAT SHEET
‘HATE, RACISM, DIVISION’
Biden: Trump Has More in Common With George Wallace Than George Washington
Joe Biden will launch an attack on President Trump in a speech Wednesday afternoon in which he'll directly accuse Trump of “fanning the flames of white supremacy” in America. The frontrunner to be Trump's Democratic opponent in 2020 will tell a crowd in Iowa that Trump has “more in common with George Wallace than George Washington.” The speech will come after a weekend of bloodshed in the U.S. which saw two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. According to Axios, Biden will say: “How far is it from Trump's saying this ‘is an invasion’ to the shooter in El Paso declaring ’his attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas?’ Not far at all.” He'll also tell the crowd: “We have a president with a toxic tongue who has publicly and unapologetically embraced a political strategy of hate, racism, and division.”