Biden: Trump Will Try to Delay the November Election
Speaking at a virtual fundraiser on Thursday night, Joe Biden predicted that President Donald Trump will try to push back the presidential election in November. “Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” the presumptive Democratic nominee said, according to a pool report. “Imagine threatening not to fund the post office,” he added. “Now what in God’s name is that about? Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote. That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.” Trump has claimed that voting by mail is susceptible to fraud, even though he’s done it himself. During the fundraiser, Biden said he also thinks Russia will try to meddle in the 2020 election. “You can be assured between [Trump] and the Russians there is going to be an attempt to interfere,” he said.