Biden Warmly Greets Saudi Prince Responsible For Killing of U.S. Journalist
At the G20 summit Saturday, President Biden shook the hand of Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Prince who ordered the 2018 killing and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Biden pledged during his 2020 campaign to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” following Khashoggi’s killing, but has steered clear of making that reality during his presidency. Biden was met with immense backlash after fist-bumping bin Salman last year, having managed to avoid a real handshake on the basis of COVID-19 protocols. No such excuse was made as the two crossed passed in New Delhi, India on Saturday, with the two leaders exchanging smiles and a handshake.