Biden Warns Americans in Ukraine: Things Could ‘Go Crazy Quickly’
TIME TO GO
President Joe Biden doesn’t sound optimistic about warding off a Russian invasion of Ukraine. In some of his most ominous messaging to date, Biden urged any Americans left in the Eastern European nation to get out. “American citizens should leave, should leave now,” Biden said in an interview with NBC News broadcast Thursday night. Referring to the 100,000 Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s border, he said: “It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organization. We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly.” Biden’s message came after the U.S. State Department called on any Americans in Ukraine to leave in an advisory that also warned: “The U.S. government will not be able to evacuate U.S. citizens in the event of Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine.”