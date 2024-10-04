Biden Warns Election Might Not Be Peaceful Because of Trump

President Joe Biden on Friday expressed concerns about whether Donald Trump and his allies will instigate political violence after the election if he loses to Kamala Harris.

“Two separate questions,” Biden said when asked at a White House press conference whether he had confidence the election would be free, fair and peaceful. “I’m confident it’ll be free and fair. I don’t know whether it’ll be peaceful. The things that Trump has said, and the things that he said last time out, when he didn’t like the outcome of the election, were very dangerous.”

His comments were a clear allusion to the deadly riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when insurrections sought to stop the certification of the election results.

Biden noted that vice presidential candidate JD Vance had not committed to accepting the results and did not seem to accept that Trump lost in 2020.

“I’m concerned about what they’re going to do,” the president added.