    1

    Biden Weighs in on Trump's Mugshot

    LOOKING GOOD

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    A picture of U.S. President Joe Biden speaking to reporters. What did Joe Biden think of Donald Trump’s Georgia mugshot? “Handsome guy,” Biden told reporters on Friday, while evidently smirking.

    Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

    What did Joe Biden think of Donald Trump’s Georgia mugshot? “Handsome guy,” Biden quipped to reporters on Friday, while evidently smirking. The president, who is on vacation in Lake Tahoe, confirmed he “did see” the mugshot on television after Trump’s surrender on Thursday night. But what he definitely didn’t watch, according to a tweet from a Washington Post journalist, was Trump’s Tucker Carlson interview. “I didn’t have an interest or inclination,” Biden said. Biden’s rival and GOP frontrunner turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, making history (as always) as the first president to get a mugshot. Trump whined afterwards about the “terrible experience,” claiming, “It is not a comfortable feeling—especially when you’ve done nothing wrong.” But without taking a beat, he immediately jumped on the opportunity to plaster his mugshot all over his fundraising platforms, announcing a giveaway of t-shirts with the pic alongside the words “NEVER SURRENDER” for a donation of $47.

