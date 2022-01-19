Biden, Who Was Obama’s VP, Says ‘I Did Not Anticipate’ GOP Obstruction
C‘MON, MAN!
President Joe Biden, who spent more than 30 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as former President Barack Obama’s vice president, kicked off his much-anticipated press conference on Wednesday by claiming he wasn’t prepared for Republican obstruction. Despite then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell infamously saying in 2010 that his singular goal was to make Obama a “one-term president,” the current president said he was caught off-guard that the GOP has been uniformly opposed to his administration’s agenda. “I did not anticipate that there would be such a stalwart effort to make sure that the most important thing was that President Biden didn’t get anything done,” he declared. Biden went on to rhetorically ask “what are Republicans for” before saying he’ll need to make a “change in tactic” when it comes to passing other major legislation. At the same time, he insisted that “we passed a lot of things” in his first year in office but that “people don’t even understand all that’s in it.”