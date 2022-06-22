Biden Will Call for a Three-Month Gas Tax Holiday to Fight Record Fuel Prices
PUMPED UP
President Joe Biden is set to call for a suspension in federal taxes on gas and diesel until the end of September in a speech on Wednesday, according to reports. The move is designed to relieve some of the strain on Americans at the pumps as fuel prices have hit record highs in 2022. Biden is also expected to call on states to lower their own fuel taxes, and he’ll separately tell oil companies to increase capacity this week. An anonymous administration official told CNN the measures could reduce the price of a gallon of gas by $1 when taken together. But the plan has been met with skepticism by some who point out that Biden will need the approval of Congress to suspend federal fuel taxes, and both Republican and Democrat lawmakers have publicly opposed such a move.