Biden Will Get Urgent COVID-19 Test After Trump’s Diagnosis, Says Report

Joe Biden will reportedly undergo an urgent COVID-19 test on Friday morning following the bombshell news that his election rival, President Donald Trump, has tested positive for the disease. Given their respective ages of 77 and 74, Biden and Trump are both considered to be in the high-risk category for the virus. The two men faced off at the first presidential debate in Ohio on Tuesday—a day later, one of Trump’s top aides who was at the debate, Hope Hicks, started displaying COVID-19 symptoms. She later tested positive, leading to the president’s test. Although Biden and Trump stayed far apart, there is still a risk that Trump could have sprayed droplets toward his election rival during the 90-minute indoor debate. The Trump family went unmasked in the audience for the duration of the event, even after Cleveland officials offered them face coverings. CNN first reported that Biden will undergo a Friday morning test.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10