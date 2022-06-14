Biden Will Pay Saudi Crown Prince a Visit Next Month Despite Vow to Make Kingdom a ‘Pariah’
REVERSAL
President Joe Biden is scheduled to pay Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a visit next month to outline “his affirmative vision for U.S. engagement in the region over the coming months and years,” the White House said Tuesday. The trip to Jeddah, slated to take place after Biden first visits Israel, appears to mark a full 180 from his vow in 2020 to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” state after the 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The White House defended the trip this week, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre telling reporters “important interests are interwoven with Saudi Arabia” and “the president views the kingdom of Saudi Arabia as an important partner on a host of initiatives.” The White House echoed that language in its official announcement of the trip Tuesday, saying Biden “looks forward to this important visit to Saudi Arabia, which has been a strategic partner of the United States for nearly eight decades.” A senior administration official cited by CNN said Biden is expected to “see” the Saudi crown prince—widely believed to have ordered the killing of Khashoggi—during his visit, but it was not clear what format such a meeting would take.